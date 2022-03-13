Answer Man: What was Flowers Foundry?

Q: I saw a metal “CITY WATER” lid on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Lena Street with “FLOWERS FDY & MACH WKS” and “DOTHAN ALA” in raised letters. What was Flowers Foundry?

A: Flowers Foundry & Machine Co. in Dothan is listed in “Penton's Foundry List: A Directory of the Gray & Malleable Iron, Steel, Brass & Aluminum Foundries in the United States & Canada” published in 1918.

The directory says the company operated a machine shop and pattern shop and worked with gray iron (pig or cast iron containing graphitic carbon which causes its fracture to be dark gray) and brass.

The business was one of many that sprang up in the decades following Dothan’s founding in 1885. According to the nomination form for the Main Street Commercial District, the old downtown commercial center of the city that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, the growth and development of Dothan as a trade and service center for the Wiregrass area had already begun when the Alabama Midland Railroad was extended through Dothan to Montgomery in 1889.

When Dothan was incorporated, it had a population somewhere between 100 and 200 persons. Following completion of the railroad, population grew rapidly from 247 persons in 1890 to 3,275 in 1900.

“The economy also expanded as farming replaced turpentine distilling and lumbering as the main industry,” the form says. “Cotton was the chief cash crop which brought prosperity to the area.”

During the early 1900s two additional railroad lines, the Central of Georgia (1900) and the Atlanta & St. Andrews Bay Line (1907), “helped consolidate Dothan’s control of transportation in the region and establish the City as the ‘Hub of the Wiregrass,’” the form says.

In 1903, Dothan was named the county seat of the newly formed Houston County. “By 1910, Dothan had a population of 7,016 and had become the 10th largest city in the state,” the form says.

Businesses were started or expanded to fill the demand for goods and services. But Dothan’s economy faltered in 1916 and 1917 when the boll weevil inflicted heavy damage to the important cotton crop.

“The local economy didn’t fail completely due to the importance of Dothan as a regional trade and transportation center,” the form says. “However, the prosperity and development of the previous years was over. Prosperity didn’t return for a long period as the economy remained stagnated through the late 1930s.”

