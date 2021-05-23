Answer Man: What would permanent daylight saving time mean?

Q: If Alabama permanently switches to daylight saving time, what would that mean for national television broadcasts, out-of-state conference calls, and other time-specific events?

A: Measures similar to the one passed by Alabama legislators on May 6 have been approved in more than a dozen other statehouses, but the change cannot take effect unless Congress modifies federal law to allow it.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is seeking to do away altogether with the twice yearly clock changes. The “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S.

Federal law currently allows states such as Hawaii and Arizona to set clocks to standard time permanently but prohibits them from adopting daylight saving time permanently. With the exception of the Navajo Nation, Arizona doesn’t set clocks forward one hour each spring.

If the clock changes end and all states are on daylight saving time, the extra hour of daylight in the evening could benefit businesses such as restaurants and provide students with more opportunities to engage in outdoor after-school activities, according to proponents of permanent daylight saving time cited in an Associated Press story.

