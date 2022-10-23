Answer Man: When did Alabama start its state park system?

Q: When did Alabama establish its first state parks?

A: According to an article in the online Encyclopedia of Alabama, the state’s park system started in 1927 when the state legislature passed the State Land Act. The act provided for the development and operation of state parks and the administration of other state lands by the State Commission of Forestry.

“The commission then formed the Bureau of Parks and Recreation to manage all state park lands,” the article says. “At its establishment, the bureau actually had no parks to manage, but acquisition of land for parks began soon thereafter. Procurement began slowly but then accelerated after 1930, at which time only Cheaha State Park existed.”

By the end of 1933, the bureau had created 11 more parks.

“The goal in acquiring and establishing these first parks was to preserve wild areas and provide recreational opportunities,” the article says. “In 1933, the State Commission of Forestry secured the resources of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) through the federal government for various park improvement projects, including construction of facilities and forest improvement efforts such as reseeding and fire control.”

The CCC constructed Chattahoochee State Park in the southeastern corner of Houston County during the Great Depression. The 596-acre park was part of the state’s park system until the state planned to shut the park years ago.

Houston County leased the property and took over management, but after Hurricane Michael damaged the thick woods, hiking trails, and campsites in 2018 the park has sat unused.

Two state parks in southeastern Alabama are Blue Springs State Park, about six miles east of Clio in southeast Barbour County, and Lakepoint State Park, seven miles north of Eufaula on the banks of Lake Eufaula.

Other state parks listed on the alapark.com website are Bladon Springs State Park, Buck’s Pocket State Park, Cathedral Caverns State Park, Cheaha State Park, Chewacla State Park, Chickasaw State Park, DeSoto State Park, Frank Jackson State Park, Gulf State Park, Joe Wheeler State Park, Lake Guntersville State Park, Lake Jackson RV Park at Florala, Lake Lurleen State Park, Meaher State Park, Monte Sano State Park, Oak Mountain State Park, Paul Grist State Park, Rickwood Caverns State Park, Roland Cooper State Park, and Wind Creek State Park.