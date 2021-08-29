 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Answer Man: When did Plant Farley start generating electricity?
0 Comments
alert top story

Answer Man: When did Plant Farley start generating electricity?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Answer Man: When did Plant Farley start generating electricity?

Construction of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan began in 1970. The two units began commercial operation in 1977 and 1981.

 FILE PHOTO

Q: When did Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant start generating electricity?

A: Construction of the plant, located on 1,850 acres along the Chattahoochee River east of Dothan, began in 1970.

Unit 1 achieved commercial operation in December 1977 and Unit 2 began commercial operation in July 1981.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph McConnell Farley served as Alabama Power CEO from 1969 to 1989. He led the company through an aggressive construction program and was a leader in the development of nuclear power in the 1970s.

The plant is owned by Alabama Power and operated by Southern Nuclear, according to information on the Southern Nuclear website. Its power output is approximately 1,800 megawatts.

More than 800 people oversee the plant’s operations. The plant produces roughly 19 percent of Alabama Power’s electricity and is one of three nuclear facilities in the Southern Company system.

Southern Nuclear operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan; the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Georgia; and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Georgia.

Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle, which will be the first new nuclear units built in the United States in the last three decades.

More Information

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert