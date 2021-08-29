Answer Man: When did Plant Farley start generating electricity?

Q: When did Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant start generating electricity?

A: Construction of the plant, located on 1,850 acres along the Chattahoochee River east of Dothan, began in 1970.

Unit 1 achieved commercial operation in December 1977 and Unit 2 began commercial operation in July 1981.

Joseph McConnell Farley served as Alabama Power CEO from 1969 to 1989. He led the company through an aggressive construction program and was a leader in the development of nuclear power in the 1970s.

The plant is owned by Alabama Power and operated by Southern Nuclear, according to information on the Southern Nuclear website. Its power output is approximately 1,800 megawatts.

More than 800 people oversee the plant’s operations. The plant produces roughly 19 percent of Alabama Power’s electricity and is one of three nuclear facilities in the Southern Company system.

Southern Nuclear operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan; the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Georgia; and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Georgia.

Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle, which will be the first new nuclear units built in the United States in the last three decades.

