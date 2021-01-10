Answer Man: When did the Dothan Civic Center open?

Q: When did the Dothan Civic Center open?

A: City employees occupied the Roy Driggers Municipal Building at the front of the complex in April 1974, but the civic center wasn’t dedicated until January 1975.

Marion Morrow, chairman of the Civic Center/Opera House Board, presided over the 3:30 p.m. dedication ceremony on Friday, Jan. 24, according to the printed program.

Dothan High School Band played the national anthem and Willie Warren, president of the Dothan Chamber of Commerce, introduced and recognized guests.

Presentations were made by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Charles Bryan and accepted by Christian P. Morris, acting director of the Dothan Civic Center.

Mayor James Grant made remarks and former mayor and longtime city employee Roy Driggers gave a response.

Keys were presented by Allen Waid of Waid, Holmes and Associates, architects for the project, and Bill DeBeaugrine of Slingluff Construction Company, the contractor.

Dr. Robert Marsh, pastor of First Baptist Church, gave the dedication and Miss Rosemary Grant performed the ribbon cutting.

Concerts featuring Bobby Goldsboro, the singer-songwriter who grew up in Dothan and had a string of pop and country hits in the 1960s and 1970s, were held in the civic center Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.