Answer Man: When did tractors begin replacing mules on Alabama farms?

Q: When did tractors begin replacing mules on Alabama farms?

A: According to an Encyclopedia of Alabama article by George B. Ellenberg, author of “Mule South to Tractor South: Mules, Machines, and the Transformation of the Cotton South,” mules came to be the most important work animal in the state from the late nineteenth century until they were replaced around the middle of the twentieth century by machines.

The article says mules are the offspring of a male donkey and a female horse. The donkey provided hardiness and surefootedness while the horse contributed size and alertness.

“Both male and female offspring are produced, but both are sterile,” the article says.

Mules were classified based mainly on size — mining mules, cotton mules, sugar mules, farm mules, and draft mules — with mining mules being the smallest and draft mules the largest.

“Mining mules, which worked in coal mines, might weigh only 600 pounds, whereas draft mules, which worked the state’s heavy soils and hauled trees from forests, could tip the scales at 1,800 pounds,” the article says.

The mule’s type or category depended upon the type of work they generally performed.

“Cotton mules, for example, tended to be smaller because they often pulled plows in light soil, and farmers did not want to feed an animal that was larger than they needed,” the article says.

Mules performed many duties on farms, including pulling plows and wagons. Ellenberg wrote that mules came to be favored over horses in the second half of the 19th century because they developed a reputation for hardiness and the ability to take care of themselves.

“These characteristics often translated into a reputation for stubbornness because mules would not work beyond their physical limits, a trait that helped them survive when there was little or no incentive for anyone to take care of them,” the article says.

Many Southern farmers recounted that they owned and worked a mule for 20 years or more. “Additionally, planters viewed mules as cheaper than horses to feed and maintain because mules could often survive on low-quality grain and hay,” the article says.

Ellenberg wrote that a supply system to move the animals from mule-producing states such as Tennessee and Kentucky to Alabama and other Deep South states developed along established trade routes at first, with mules moving on foot accompanied by mule traders, who purchased a few mules at a time from farmers along the routes.

“Later, railroads moved large numbers of mules from mule-producing states to the Deep South to be sold in groups to local mule traders,” the article says.

Mules disappeared rapidly from Alabama farms after World War II in the face of improved technologies for planting, raising, and harvesting cotton.

“Tractors, chemical herbicides and pesticides, and mechanical cotton pickers removed the last barriers to mechanization,” the article says. “Only about 5,000 tractors were used on Alabama farms in 1930, but that number increased to nearly 46,000 by 1950. By the 1960s, mules were viewed more as curiosities from an earlier era than as work animals.”

Though mules are no longer economically essential to farms and other industries in the state, people continue to raise them and use them in living history settings, agricultural and cultural fairs, and for pleasure riding, the article says.