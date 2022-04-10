Answer Man: When is the best time to put out a hummingbird feeder?

Q: When is the best time to put out a hummingbird feeder?

A: According to an article posted by Jim Armstrong and H. Lee Stribling on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website, hummingbirds are easily attracted to feeders in the spring, usually beginning in April or early May.

“Many types of feeders are commercially available, and most work well,” according to the article. “A feeder that has a bee guard works best because it keeps bees from using the feeder. If too many bees are attracted to the feeder, hummingbirds will not use it.”

Feeders are filled with nectar solution that is either purchased or made at home.

“For the homemade solution, mix 1 part table sugar to 4 to 5 parts warm water,” the article says. “The warm water makes the sugar dissolve faster. Allow the solution to cool before filling the feeder. There is no evidence that hummingbirds need any nutrients other than pure, white table sugar.”

Be sure to keep the feeders clean.

“Rinse the feeders with vinegar and hot water at least once a week, even if some solution is left,” the article says. “Avoid using detergents. Do not allow mold to grow on the feeder or let the feeder solution become cloudy. Discard old feeding solution and store extra fresh solution in the refrigerator.”

The article says to never use honey as a substitute for sugar.

“Hummingbirds cannot digest honey,” the article says. “They will eat a honey-based solution, but they will soon die from lack of nutrition. Honey may also transmit a fungus that is lethal to hummingbirds.”

Many times, when one hummingbird begins to use a feeder, others are attracted as well.

“Males will set up territories around a feeder and defend it, not allowing other hummingbirds to use it,” the article says. “The aerial combat that follows is very entertaining. If the combat gets too intense, put up another feeder or two on the other side of your yard to limit confrontations.”

Planting flowers around your home is also a good way to attract hummingbirds.

“Red flowers are most effective,” the article says. “Plantings of salvia, petunia, or trumpet vine, for example, will attract hummingbirds. Many other red flowers grow well in Alabama and will lure hummingbirds to your yard.”

Feeders can be left up as long as the birds use them.

“Hummingbirds are migratory and travel south across the Gulf of Mexico and Central America when weather conditions are favorable,” the article says.

Don’t worry about keeping hummingbirds here longer than they need to stay.

“They know when it is time to leave for their winter quarters,” the article says. “In the late summer or early fall, just before migration, a lot of hummingbirds may use the feeders and then disappear overnight.”

