Answer Man: When is the longest day of the year?

Q: When is the longest day of the year?

A: According to the National Weather Service, the summer solstice (the day with the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year) occurs at the moment the earth’s tilt is at a maximum.

It happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere (Northern and Southern). The June solstice (usually June 20 or 21) occurs during summer in the Northern hemisphere and the December solstice (usually December 21 or 22) occurs during summer in the Southern hemisphere.

According to a chart on timeanddate.com, the longest days in Dothan this year were June 20 and 21. Both days had 14 hours, 10 minutes, and 45 seconds between sunrise and sunset.

The shortest day in Dothan this year will be Dec. 21, with 10 hours, 7 minutes, and 7 seconds between sunrise and sunset.

The days with the most equal periods of daylight and night in Dothan this year are March 16 with 12 hours and 9 seconds between sunrise and sunset and Sept. 26 with 12 hours and 37 seconds between sunrise and sunset.