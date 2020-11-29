Answer Man: When was Coca-Cola first bottled in Dothan?

Q: When was Coca-Cola first bottled in Dothan?

A: According to Larry Jorgensen’s new book “Return to The Coca-Cola Trail, More People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola,” the drink was first bottled in Dothan in 1906 in a small plant at East Adams and North St. Andrews.

The location was expanded several times during the bottling days. The entertainment facility “The Plant” operates on the four-acre site today.

Jorgensen’s book says the history of the bottling plant includes the names of two Alabama families – the Elmores and the Bellingraths – remembered for their achievements in the early days of Coca-Cola bottling as well as their contributions to state history.

John Archer Elmore, at the age of 14, fought in the Revolutionary War. He was born in Virginia but moved to Alabama in 1819.

Elmore County was named in his honor when it was created in 1866. John’s son, Albert Stanhope Elmore, served as Alabama secretary of state. A daughter, Sarah Elmore, became the wife of Gov. Benjamin Fitzpatrick. Another son, Physic Rush Elmore, was appointed a federal judge in Independence, Kansas.