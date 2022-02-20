Answer Man: Where can I find information about old Dothan postcards?

Q: Where can I find information about old Dothan postcards?
A: There is no comprehensive list of every old postcard related to Dothan, but there are several ways to search.
The Alabama Department of Archives and History website at https://digital.archives.alabama.gov/ has vintage postcards in its collections. Search “Dothan postcards” and you can view more than 50 cards, most about Dothan but some about nearby Camp Rucker.
Online sites like ebay.com, oldpostcards.com, cardcow.com, and hippostcard.com have vintage cards for sale.
Picture postcards became popular in the United States after Congress passed an act in 1898 allowing private printing companies to produce postcards that could be mailed at the same rate (one cent) as government printed cards.
Early postcards often depicted tourist destinations, buildings, businesses, street scenes and landscapes. Hotels and motels used postcards as a form of advertising.
Kat-O-Log Motel Court was located on Montgomery Highway near Girard Avenue. The card found on the ADAH website lists features of the motel: All Modern Cottages / Ceiling Fans and Radios - Panelray Vented Gas Heat - Dining Room on Premises / Serving Excellent Food.
By definition postcards were created to be mailed, but they also serve other purposes. Tourists collect them to show where they traveled. Postcards show images of a distant place that someone might want to visit.
These days, old postcards provide a glimpse at a past era, often showing buildings and things that have changed over the years or no longer exist. In that sense, they are a record of how a place looked during an earlier time.