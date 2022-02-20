Answer Man: Where can I find information about old Dothan postcards?

Q: Where can I find information about old Dothan postcards?

A: There is no comprehensive list of every old postcard related to Dothan, but there are several ways to search.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History website at https://digital.archives.alabama.gov/ has vintage postcards in its collections. Search “Dothan postcards” and you can view more than 50 cards, most about Dothan but some about nearby Camp Rucker.

Online sites like ebay.com, oldpostcards.com, cardcow.com, and hippostcard.com have vintage cards for sale.

Picture postcards became popular in the United States after Congress passed an act in 1898 allowing private printing companies to produce postcards that could be mailed at the same rate (one cent) as government printed cards.

Early postcards often depicted tourist destinations, buildings, businesses, street scenes and landscapes. Hotels and motels used postcards as a form of advertising.