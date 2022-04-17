Answer Man: Where do bumble bees nest?

Q: Where do bumble bees nest?

A: According to an article by David Inouye of the University of Maryland for the U.S. Forest Service, in spring, “queens emerge from underground where they have spent the winter, and look for a nest site, often found underground in an old mouse nest or rodent burrow.”

Nest sites vary by species. Most species prefer dry, dark cavities. Some nest under sheds and beneath fallen plant matter. Others make nests above ground, in thick grass or abandoned bird nests, bird boxes, lofts and in trees.

Like honey bees, bumble bees live in hives which provide shelter and a place to raise their young.

“Bumble bees visit flowers for the nectar and pollen upon which they feed, and once the eggs they lay have hatched, they use those plant resources to feed larval worker bees,” the article says. “After the first generation of workers hatches, the empty cocoons may be used for short-term storage of nectar, but bumble bees do not make and store large quantities of honey like honey bees (which need ample supplies of honey to make it through the winter).”

The bumble bee queen produces a few generations of workers during the summer, which then take over the task of collecting nectar and pollen and help rear the final generation of the colony, queens for the next summer, and males to mate with them.

By mid-summer a colony can have dozens or hundreds of workers. “By late fall, the colony has died out except for a few final workers and males, and the new queens burrow into the ground to wait for the following spring,” the article says.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.