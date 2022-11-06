Answer Man: Where have National Peanut Festival events been held over the years?

Q: Where have events connected to the National Peanut Festival been held over the years?

A: The celebration of the region’s peanut industry and harvest season has changed tremendously since the first festival in 1938.

That inaugural observance lasted three days and didn’t include a carnival, which was added in 1953 to help finance the festivities.

The first festival kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. with a banquet at Houston Hotel in downtown Dothan.

At 8 p.m., 20 girls representing towns in southeast Alabama, northwest Florida, and southwest Georgia competed in a pageant at Wiregrass Memorial Stadium to become the first festival queen.

At 8:30 p.m., the first of three nightly presentations of a historical pageant called “Parade of the Years” depicting the founding and development of Dothan and Houston County was held at the stadium.

At 11 a.m. Friday, a parade with 34 floats, five bands, marching units, and novelties, and led by the Chester R. Vickery Post, American Legion, was held in downtown Dothan.

The mile-long parade took a route down West Main to Oates Street, north to Newton, east to Foster, south to Main, and east to the Bay Line depot.

At 3 p.m., Dr. George Washington Carver, an agricultural scientist at Tuskegee Institute known for the more than 300 uses he found for peanuts, gave an illustrated lecture at the stadium. An estimated 6,000 people heard the presentation.

At 8 p.m., the second performance of “Parade of the Years” was held at the stadium. At 10 p.m., during the grand ball and dance held at the National Guard Armory, Elizabeth Johnson of Headland was crowned the festival queen and Alto V. Lee III, president of Dothan’s Junior Chamber of Commerce, was crowned king.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, prizes were awarded to winners of the queen competition and parade at Dothan’s city hall. At 8 p.m., the third presentation of the historical pageant was held at the stadium.

The annual celebration was held through 1940, but was postponed in 1941 until after World War II. The first post-war festival was presented in 1947 by the Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce.

In 1950, Festival President Eustace Bishop Sr. had a banner year: Miss America attended the festival, Dothan native and western movie star Johnny Mack Brown rode his horse in the parade, and country music singer Eddie Arnold appeared in concert.

In 1952, the Chamber of Commerce passed a resolution making the National Peanut Festival a nonprofit organization with a board of trustees.

In 1953, the festival’s first carnival was held at Wiregrass Stadium. The carnival included 10,000 square feet of rides, shows and exhibits and was open afternoons and evenings. It offered free gate admission and 10 cent children’s rides on weekdays until 5 p.m.

That year the festival ran from Monday, Oct. 19, to Saturday, Oct. 24, and included weekday luncheons at Houston Hotel honoring outstanding farmers from five area counties.

The Rotary Club Luncheon on Monday had a Coffee County farmer as its honored guest. The Kiwanis Club Luncheon on Tuesday honored a Dale County farmer, the Exchange Club Luncheon on Wednesday honored a Geneva County farmer, the Junior Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Thursday honored a Henry County farmer, and the Lions Club Luncheon on Friday honored a Houston County farmer.

Events that Monday included the 50-piece military band from Camp Rucker, a night parade on a nursery theme that began at the intersection of West Main and Lena streets and continued eastward to Range Street, and a gospel sing featuring six of the South’s finest gospel quartets at the stadium.

On Tuesday, a free all-soldier musical variety show with 12 acts featuring entertainers from the combined Army camps of the Southeast was held at Wiregrass Stadium, a bait casting contest was held in the 200 block of North Foster Street, and the selection of Dothan’s “Woman of the Year” was held at the Houston Hotel Ball Room.

On Wednesday, the recipe contest was held at the city auditorium, the all-soldier variety show was presented twice at Wiregrass Stadium, and street dancing was held in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Foster Street from 8 p.m. until midnight.

On Thursday, Johnny Mack Brown arrived at Dothan Municipal Airport, a soap box derby was held on South Saint Andrews Street from Lafayette Street running two and one-half blocks north with Brown awarding prizes to the winner and runners-up, the Dothan High School Class of 1933 held its reunion at the Houston Hotel Ball Room, and a fashion show featuring Maids of Cotton was held at Wiregrass Stadium.

Beauty queens from Wiregrass cities arrived Friday morning, the Maxwell Air Force Base Band performed a concert at the courthouse, the National Peanut Festival Recognition Banquet was held at the Houston Hotel Ball Room, and the National Peanut Festival Beauty Pageant was held at the stadium.

The National Peanut Festival Parade, featuring more than 25 bands and 50 floats, started at 11 a.m. Saturday. Other events included an amateur photograph contest, a mass band concert at the stadium, and the Queen’s Ball at Dothan Recreation Center (now called Doug Tew Recreation Center) on the northeast corner of Alice and Garland streets.

In 1956, the National Peanut Festival because accredited by the Association of Alabama Fairs, which entitled the festival to receive state aid for holding an agricultural fair, livestock shows, and industrial and commercial exhibits.

In 1958, festival events were held over seven days, from Monday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 26, Monday was Grand Ole Opry Day, with a Hula Hoop Contest at 4 p.m. on Foster Street, the fair opening at Wiregrass Stadium at 6 p.m., The Grand Ole Opry Show at 7:30 p.m., and a square dance beginning at 10 p.m. at the Alabama Pea Pickers Recreation Hall.

On Tuesday, all exhibits were judged starting at 9 a.m. The fair gates opened at 1 p.m. and the annual banquet for selection of the Woman of the Year and Man of the Year was held at the Air Force Armory on Airport Road (now called Westgate Parkway). The calf scramble, greasy pig contest, greasy pole contest, and cutting horse competition were held at the stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

The fair opened at 1 p.m. Wednesday and a fashion show and fireworks display were held at the stadium that night.

A Sacred Harp Sing was held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the county courthouse. A soap box derby, sponsored jointly by the National Peanut Festival and the Boy Scouts of America and open to Cub Scouts, was held that afternoon in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of South Saint Andrews Street. Prizes included a bicycle, camera, sleeping bag, tent, and an air mattress.

The fair opened at 4 p.m. at the stadium and the beauty pageant began at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the fair opened and a football parade was held at 4 p.m. The Little Miss Peanut Contest, a new event that year, was held at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Foster Street. Jo Carol Williams, from Dothan, won that first pageant.

Dothan High School played Vigor High School in a football game at the stadium that night, and the National Peanut Festival helped with a gigantic halftime show that included the White Knights precision drill team of Marion Military Institute.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the parade which included Miss America was held and the fair opened at the stadium at noon. A mass concert featuring 22 high school bands played in the stadium that afternoon and the Queen’s Ball was held that night at the recreation center.

On Sunday, a men’s invitation golf tournament was held at Dothan Country Club and a sports car race sanctioned by the Sports Car Club of America and sponsored by the Dothan Jaycees took place at Napier Field.

In 1959, the National Peanut Festival moved to the Houston County Farm Center. In 1964, $5,000 was donated by the festival to the Houston County Farm Center to build a cattle barn. In 1982, a groundbreaking was held for the festival’s fire permanent office at the Houston County Farm Center.

Except for the parade and some other activities, the farm center was the site for most festival events until 1999, when the festival moved to its current location on U.S. 231 South. The 1990 festival president, Allen Wells, started a property search and in 1993 the festival purchased 150 acres on U.S. 231 South from Mrs. Broma Adams, whose late husband was festival president in 1963.

In 2004, a 59,000-square-foot arena was built and the festival purchased an additional 50 acres to use for South parking. The next year, the greased pig and calf scramble were brought back because the new arena could safely accommodate the events.

In 2010, the festival built a permanent office on the fairgrounds. In 2011, a ticket office was added at the main entrance to the fairgrounds. In 2013, Kiddie Land was expanded, and expanded again the next year.

In 2015, the South lot’s unused Rodeo Country Arena was demolished to make room for extra parking. Because of record rainfall of over 8 inches, the fairgrounds did not open for business on Sunday, Nov. 8. Both grassy parking lots were rendered unusable for most of the week.

In 2016, it was decided to pave 32 acres of the parking lots. In 2020, the festival was cancelled because of COVID-19 but an additional 68 adjacent acres were purchased for future growth.