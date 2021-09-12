Answer Man: Where was Dothan’s First Presbyterian Church before it moved?

Not long after, about a dozen people who had arrived for Sunday school began smelling smoke in the building. Smoke was discovered in the historical room, a place where the church kept historic pictures related to its past.

Fire Chief Ray Barnes said the fire source was tentatively linked to a malfunction in the heating system. One theory was that after the furnace was ignited, the flue blew out or burned out in the historical room and the fire spread upward into the loft and roof.

The fire sent flames and smoke into the clear, sunny sky. The smoke was reported visible as far away as Cottonwood. About 45 Dothan firemen brought the fire under control in about an hour and a half.

First Presbyterian members held services in the First Baptist Church Annex while awaiting completion of their new building. The congregation held its first services at the new West Main location on May 27, 1973, the anniversary of the first organizational meeting.

Houston County still owns the downtown property. The only portion of the church that remains is the one-story section on the left side of the photo. The building currently serves as the Dothan field office for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 230 N. Oates St.

