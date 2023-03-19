Q: Which school admitted women students first, Auburn University or the University of Alabama?

A: It was close, but Auburn University began admitting women as undergraduates in 1892. The University of Alabama board of trustees didn’t authorize the enrollment of women at the school until its June 1893 meeting.

Encyclopedia of Alabama articles on both universities include the subject of coeducation. The Auburn University article says university president Isaac Taylor Tichenor “had proposed admitting women as early as 1869 in an effort to improve the college’s income, but the board refused until 1892.”

The article says the number of women applying remained small, in part because of inadequate housing and few majors leading to employment.

“The Smith-Lever Act of 1914, which provided federal funds to agricultural and home demonstration agents, led API (Alabama Polytechnic Institute, the name of Auburn University at that time) to introduce a home economics curriculum, thus opening a career track to women students,” the article says. “The housing shortage eased with the 1921 opening of Smith Hall, the school’s first women's dormitory. Women students also organized various societies, such as the Women’s Student Government Association, and the college created the positions of social director in 1922 and dean of women in 1923.”

Discussions on the subject of admitting women to the University of Alabama began in the 1870s.

“In June 1892, a member of the university’s board of trustees presented to the board with a petition from Alabama social reformer and teacher Julia Tutwiler to propose the admission of women to UA,” the Encyclopedia of Alabama article says. “Invited to meet with the board, Tutwiler appeared two days later, and before she left the room, a motion was made and seconded to admit women to the three upper classes.”

The board named a committee charged with reporting on the issue, and at its meeting the next June the board authorized the enrollment of women at the school.

Enrollment was slow at first.

“In the fall of 1893, only two women enrolled,” the article says. “By 1896, their numbers had increased to just five. Nonetheless, in 1897 the ‘experiment’ was deemed a success, and women were allowed to enter the freshman class. These early coeds took their places in the same classes as the men, taking such courses as chemistry, mineralogy, history, geology, philosophy, English, German, and French.”