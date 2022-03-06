Answer Man: Which came first, ice skating or roller skating?

“In the 15th century Netherlands, the most common way to travel in cold months was by skates, says Federico Formenti, a physiologist and sports scientist at King’s College London who has studied the evolution of ice skates,” the article says. “Networks of canals that the Dutch built to power water mills and irrigate farmland in the summer became frozen highways for thousands to travel by in winter.”

Wheeled skates likely originated as a prop on a London stage in 1743, according to a Wikipedia article. The article says the first “roller skate” was introduced in 1760 by Belgian inventor John Joseph Merlin.

An Encyclopaedia Britannica article says early roller models “were derived from the ice skate and typically had an ‘in-line’ arrangement of wheels (the wheels formed a single straight line along the bottom of the skate). In 1819 M. Petibled of Paris received the first patent for a roller skate.”

The first practical roller skate was designed in 1863 by James Plimpton of Medford, Massachusetts.