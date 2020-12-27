Answer Man: Who could afford to build big historic homes?

Q: Who could afford to build the beautiful big homes constructed in the early 1900s near downtown Ozark?
A: Two of Ozark’s most notable historic homes – the Dowling-Steagall House and the J.D. Holman House – were built for prominent local merchants.
According to the online Encyclopedia of Alabama, the Dowling-Steagall House was constructed in the Greek Revival style in 1900.
“The first owner, G.P. Dowling, was a local merchant and entrepreneur who organized Ozark’s first waterworks,” the article says. “In 1933, the property was purchased by U.S. Congressman Henry Steagall, most notable for his co-authorship of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933, which established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and imposed strict limits on the financial activities.”
The J.D. Holman House was built in 1912-13 for Jesse DeCosta Holman, a prominent local merchant who built a successful business in the horse and mule trade. The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
According to information on the Holman House website, the structure is one of the most elaborate Neoclassical homes in the Wiregrass region. The house was in serious disrepair when it was purchased by the City of Ozark in 2013.
Grants and donations have paid to renovate the house, which serves as an event venue managed by the Ozark Heritage Association.
“The Holman House was designed by Mr. C. Frank Galliher, a prominent regional architect from Montgomery,” according to the website. “The home consists of two main floors of approximately 10,000 square feet, including a basement of approximately 5,000 square feet.”
The house is framed by two massive porticos, supported by four Corinthian columns that face the front (south) and west sides.
“The overall construction and much of the detail work was carried out by a family of local master craftsmen and builders, the Boykin family, who were responsible for construction of other houses on Broad Street in Ozark,” according to the website. “Broad Street anchors downtown Ozark, and the Holman House anchors Broad Street.”