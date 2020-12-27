Answer Man: Who could afford to build big homes in early 1900s Ozark?

Q: Who could afford to build the beautiful big homes constructed in the early 1900s near downtown Ozark?

A: Two of Ozark’s most notable historic homes – the Dowling-Steagall House and the J.D. Holman House – were built for prominent local merchants.

According to the online Encyclopedia of Alabama, the Dowling-Steagall House was constructed in the Greek Revival style in 1900.

“The first owner, G.P. Dowling, was a local merchant and entrepreneur who organized Ozark’s first waterworks,” the article says. “In 1933, the property was purchased by U.S. Congressman Henry Steagall, most notable for his co-authorship of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933, which established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and imposed strict limits on the financial activities.”

The J.D. Holman House was built in 1912-13 for Jesse DeCosta Holman, a prominent local merchant who built a successful business in the horse and mule trade. The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.