Answer Man: Who decides which medicines are sold over the counter?

“Arguably the pinnacle of Progressive Era legislation, the act nevertheless had shortcomings — gaps in commodities it covered plus many products it left untouched — and many hazardous consumer items remained on the market legally,” the website says.

“The political will to effect a change came in the early 1930s, spurred on by growing national outrage over some egregious examples of consumer products that poisoned, maimed, and killed many people,” according to the website. “The tipping point came in 1937, when an untested pharmaceutical killed scores of patients, including many children, as soon as it went on the market.”

Enactment of the 1938 Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act tightened controls over drugs and food, included new consumer protection against unlawful cosmetics and medical devices, and enhanced the government’s ability to enforce the law.

“This law, as amended, is still in force today,” the website says.

While a sponsor may submit a drug application for a direct-to-OTC drug product, many FDA-approved OTC drug products begin their lifecycle as prescription drugs and then eventually switch to OTC status.