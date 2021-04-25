Answer Man: Who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccines?

Q: Who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccines?

A: The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The question is under “Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccination” on the CDC website.

According to the website, COVID-19 vaccination providers cannot charge you for the vaccine; charge you directly for any administration fees, copays, or coinsurance; deny vaccination to anyone who does not have health insurance coverage, is underinsured, or is out of network; charge an office visit or other fee to the recipient if the only service provided is a COVID-19 vaccination; or require additional services in order for a person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but additional healthcare services can be provided at the same time and billed as appropriate.

COVID-19 vaccination providers can seek appropriate reimbursement from the recipient’s plan or program (e.g., private health insurance, Medicare, Medicaid) for a vaccine administration fee. However, providers cannot charge the vaccine recipient the balance of the bill.

Vaccination provides can seek reimbursement for uninsured vaccine recipients from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

