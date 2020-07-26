Answer Man: Who is responsible for trimming limbs that hang into the roadway?

“Whether a road hazard accident will fall under your collision or comprehensive coverage depends upon how the incident occurred.

“If you hit a fallen tree or big rock in the road, then it’s a collision claim because you collided with the object. Instead, if the tree fell on your vehicle or a boulder rolled onto the hood of your vehicle, then most auto insurers would find the accident to be a comprehensive claim.

“Whatever the damage, if the cost of repairs is minimal, it might not be worth filing a claim with your auto insurance provider, either because it doesn’t reach your deductible amount or is barely above it.

“I’d recommend that you pay out-of-pocket for your minor repairs and leave car insurance claims for expensive damage you can’t afford to fix on your own.

“While comprehensive claims don’t typically raise your rates, collision claims can, and either type of claim may get you surcharged by your insurer if you have accumulated several claims (of any type) within a short period of time.

“Outside of the insurance industry, you may also hear the term road hazard in regard to coverage you can obtain when purchasing new tires. This isn’t part of an auto insurance policy but a warranty with an outside company that will repair or replace your tires if they receive certain damages caused by objects in or on the roadway. The cost of a road hazard warranty varies but typically it will cost you around $10 to $20 per tire for the coverage.”

