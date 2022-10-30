Answer Man: Who is the man who wrote articles on area towns for the Encyclopedia of Alabama?

Q: I see the name “James P. Kaetz, Auburn University” on a lot of articles about area towns in the online Encyclopedia of Alabama. Who is he?

A: James Patrick (Pat) Kaetz was the managing editor of the Encyclopedia of Alabama at the time of his death.

According to his obituary published by The Birmingham News, Kaetz, age 57, passed away on Nov. 8, 2014, after a brave battle against melanoma. A memorial service was held on Nov. 12 at University Chapel in Auburn.

Kaetz was born on July 5, 1957, in Birmingham to Mr. and Mrs. John Jr. and Ellen Kaetz. He graduated from Hueytown High School in 1975. He received advanced degrees in English from Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

He was on staff with Auburn University for 25 years. He married Julie Michele Farris on Nov. 19, 1988. Survivors included his wife; his brother, David Michael Kaetz ; his sister, Margaret Kelley, and her husband Bryan.