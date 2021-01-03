Answer Man: Who was C. Winston Cooper?

Q: Who was the C. Winston Cooper who compiled an April 1940 map of Dothan?

A: Clarence Winston Cooper (September 28, 1888-May 23, 1959) was a civil and consulting engineer whose career spanned almost half a century.

Born in Oxford in Calhoun County, Cooper graduated from Auburn University in 1908 and did graduate work at Columbia University.

According to a story in the Dothan Eagle when he died, Cooper constructed the first concrete bridge ever built for the Alabama Highway Department. He was the chief engineer for drawing up plans for Napier Field and its runways during World War II.

He also was engineer in charge of specifications for Camp Rucker and the Wainwright Ship Yard at Panama City.

“He practiced throughout Alabama, Florida and Georgia during his lifetime and served as county engineer for several North Alabama counties,” the story says. “As recently as 1957, Mr. Cooper was engineer for Houston County.”

Cooper also had been employed as an engineer by another county in North Carolina.