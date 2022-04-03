Answer Man: Who was Ida Lucas Inscor Sealy?

Q: Who was Ida Lucas Inscor Sealy?

A: Mrs. Sealy (July 5, 1887-Feb. 6, 1974) was a registered nurse who for a number of years served as superintendent of Moody Hospital in Dothan. The hospital founded by Dr. Earle Farley Moody worked to improve local health care by serving as a nurses training center.

In 1913, Moody opened Moody Infirmary in a wood building on North Alice Street. Sealy began working there about 1916.

In 1919, Moody opened the hospital at 311 N. Alice St. A wood structure on the north side of the hospital housed some of the nurses in the training program.

When Moody Hospital began admitting patients, only the center portion of the current building had been completed. The north wing was added first and the south wing was added later.

One of Moody’s grandsons, Dr. Earle Farley Mazyck, said his grandfather went to Rochester, Minnesota, during the early days of the Mayo Clinic to see how it was set up so he could incorporate those ideas into his hospital.

An article in the Dothan Eagle the day after Sealy died says she was instrumental in establishing how the nursing students were trained and utilized.

“Many improvements in nursing in Dothan have been attributed to her efforts including the change from 12-hour working shifts to eight-hour periods,” the article says. “The plans of the original unit at Moody Hospital were drawn by Mrs. Sealy, and the building supervised by her.”

Sealy was the wife of the late J.R. “Bob” Sealy, who with his brother established Sealy Hot Mineral Springs near Cottonwood. Construction of the resort started in 1936 and it became a popular tourist attraction because of the alleged healing properties of the mineral water.

After Mrs. Sealy married “she continued her nursing interests and did laboratory research at Sealy Mineral Wells,” the article says.

Mrs. Sealy was a native of Mendota, Illinois. According to online records, her parents were Fred H. Lucas and Emilee Ann E. Lucas and she had nine siblings. She married George H. Inscor in 1907 and James Robert Sealy in 1934.

She lived in Arkansas and Jacksonville, Florida, before moving to Dothan. Her address was 319 E. Woodland Drive (now Virginia Drive) when she died. Comments on Facebook say Mrs. Sealy was known for giving parties in the log home.

The 2007 horror-cult film “Bloodlines” used the house as one of its locations. Fire destroyed the house in February 2010.

Mrs. Sealy is buried in Dothan City Cemetery.

