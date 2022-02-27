Answer Man: Who was N.K. Jenkins?

Q: Who was N.K. Jenkins?
A: N. Kelly “Coach” Jenkins (1920-1998) was one of the most successful coaches ever in Dothan.
He spent 20 years at Young Junior High School, which ceased operations in 1978 when the middle school system came into existence.
A “where are they now?” story written in 1989 by Dothan Eagle sports editor Jon Johnson says Jenkins was the head coach for football, basketball and track.
“The records he accumulated are staggering,” the story says. “In 20 football seasons, he had a 129-17-4 record. Eleven of his teams went undefeated. In basketball, he had a career 264-49 mark, which included a state championship during the 1962-63 season. It marked the first year a state tournament was held. And in track, his teams captured three state championships.”
Jenkins, who retired from the city school system in 1985, hung it up as a coach when Young closed. His final seven years of teaching were spent at Honeysuckle Middle School.
During Jenkins’ tenure in Dothan, the rivalry between Young and cross-town school Girard was a big deal. The annual football game, played at Wiregrass Stadium and then Rip Hewes Stadium once it was built, usually drew close to 5,000 fans.
“For awhile, we played Girard twice a year for the big gate receipts, but it got to be such a heated rivalry, we decided just to play it once a year,” Jenkins said.
“The students would get so emotional, they would be disturbed a few days before the game and a few days after – especially the losers.”
Jenkins could identify with the rivalry better than most. His son, Stan, played quarterback and halfback for Girard from 1966-1969. And daughter Sheila went to Girard from 1961-1964.
His wife, Tressie, remembers those days well.
“They kidded Stan about trying to get information from his father and nicknamed him ‘Spy.’ A lot of people still call him that,” Mrs. Jenkins said.
“I was torn because I wanted my son to win, but I didn’t want N.K. to lose. They set me up a chair under the goal posts so I wouldn’t be showing any favor one way or the other,” she said.
“All of it probably bothered Sheila more than anyone. Sometimes her friends wouldn’t speak to her because her father coached for Young.”
In 1993, N.K. was among the first nine people inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. The others included Willis A. Bryant Sr., Dave Edwards, Dixie Howell, W.D. “Rip” Hewes, Wilbur Jackson, Haywood Sullivan, Buddy Williams and Early Wynn.
N.K. was born Feb. 12, 1920, in Lamar County, Alabama. According to a February 2020 blog on dhsseniors68.blogspot.com, N.K.’s father died of pneumonia when N.K. was 7.
N.K. worked on the family farm in the Crossville community in Lamar County with an older brother, three sisters, two younger brothers, and his mother.
Jenkins attended Florence State Teachers College (currently University of North Alabama). He was a freshman on the 1940 Florence State Lions varsity basketball team.
During World War II, his eldest brother Bailey entered the U.S. Army Air Corps and N.K. quit school to run the farm and then served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 in the China/Burma/India Theater.
N.K. returned to Florence State to finish his degree. He starred as #20 on the 1948 and 1949 Florence State Lions basketball team.
While finishing college at Florence State, N.K. married Tressie Lee DuBose in 1948 and daughter Sheila Kaye was born in 1949.
In the early 1950s, N.K. settled his family in Fayette where he ran a small shoe store that had an upstairs apartment. While living there, he commuted to Tuscaloosa to finish his master’s degree at the University of Alabama. His son, Stan, was born in 1952.
N.K. began his coaching career at Fayette County High School as an assistant football and basketball coach under head coach J.B. McClendon.
After 1957, McClendon accepted a position as Dothan High basketball coach and learned of an opening for a coach at Young Junior High School. In 1958, N.K. moved his family to Dothan and he began coaching at Young Junior.
Young Junior’s last team was 1977-78. After Young closed, N.K. started at Honeysuckle Middle School.
