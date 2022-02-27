Answer Man: Who was N.K. Jenkins?

“For awhile, we played Girard twice a year for the big gate receipts, but it got to be such a heated rivalry, we decided just to play it once a year,” Jenkins said.

“The students would get so emotional, they would be disturbed a few days before the game and a few days after – especially the losers.”

Jenkins could identify with the rivalry better than most. His son, Stan, played quarterback and halfback for Girard from 1966-1969. And daughter Sheila went to Girard from 1961-1964.

His wife, Tressie, remembers those days well.

“They kidded Stan about trying to get information from his father and nicknamed him ‘Spy.’ A lot of people still call him that,” Mrs. Jenkins said.

“I was torn because I wanted my son to win, but I didn’t want N.K. to lose. They set me up a chair under the goal posts so I wouldn’t be showing any favor one way or the other,” she said.

“All of it probably bothered Sheila more than anyone. Sometimes her friends wouldn’t speak to her because her father coached for Young.”