Q: Who was the only U.S. vice president from Alabama?

A: Although born in North Carolina, William Rufus King (1786-1853) had represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate for nearly 30 years when he and his presidential running mate, Franklin Pierce, won the 1852 election.

King was the first senator to gain a major party’s nomination for the vice presidency, but also gained the dark distinction of becoming the only vice president to die before getting to exercise that position’s responsibilities.

According to an article on the U.S. Senate website, King was at the time the second longest-serving senator in history when he received his party’s vice presidential nomination on June 5, 1852.

“In those days, the Senate elected a president pro tempore to serve only during the absence of the vice president,” the article says. “King had been a frequent choice as president pro tempore. His Senate colleagues considered the warm-hearted and even-tempered King to be an excellent presiding officer.” They saw him as a man of sound judgment and rich experience who could be stern “when public interests or his personal honor required it,” the article says. “At a time when the vice president’s only significant duty was to preside over the Senate, King seemed to be the ideal man for the job.”

Deteriorating health kept King from returning to the Senate Chamber in his new role.

“Describing himself as looking like a skeleton, the vice president-elect traveled to Cuba to seek a cure for his tuberculosis,” the article says. “There, by special act of Congress, he took his oath as the nation's unlucky 13th vice president. After several weeks, King returned to his home in Alabama, where he died just five weeks into his term and without ever reaching the nation's capital.”