Answer Man: Why are some fireworks illegal in Dothan?

Q: Why are some fireworks illegal inside the Dothan city limits?

A: Like most U.S. cities, Dothan has a fire prevention code. The code regulates and governs the safeguarding of life and property from fire and explosion hazards.

Article V of the code addresses fireworks. It establishes what kinds of fireworks are allowed and what kinds are prohibited.

In general, fireworks that you can typically buy at your local fireworks store are legal in unincorporated areas of Alabama but illegal in incorporated towns and cities.

Exceptions cited in Dothan’s code include such things as caps used in toys, novelty noisemakers, and model rocket motors. The code does allow the fire department to grant permits for supervised displays that use large fireworks and pyrotechnics.

Most U.S. cities regulate the use of fireworks, not only because of the injuries they cause but also the noise and disturbances they create.

Fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2019, according the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s annual fireworks report. Fifty-eight percent of those injuries were burns, and burns were the most common injury to hands, fingers, arms, and legs.

