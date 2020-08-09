Answer Man: Why are there so many Dollar General stores?

Q: Why are there more than a dozen Dollar General stores in and around Dothan?

A: The Dollar General chain has been growing rapidly the last two decades, currently operating more than 16,000 stores in 46 states.

Dollar General operated no more than two stores in Dothan before the company started to grow in the early 2000s. By 2005 the retailer had more than a half-dozen stores in Dothan.

According to information on the company website, the first Dollar General opened in Springfield, Kentucky, on June 1, 1955. The concept at that time was that no item in the store would cost more than one dollar.

The idea was a huge success. By 1957, annual sales of Dollar General’s 29 stores were $5 million.

The company went public as Dollar General Corporation in 1968, posting annual sales of more than $40 million. By the time Cal Turner Jr., who had succeeded his father as president in 1977, retired in 2002 the company grew to more than 6,000 stores and $6 billion in annual sales.

The company has continued to expand, focusing on rural and suburban areas. This year the discount retailer opened its first stores in Wyoming and Washington, making Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii the only states without a Dollar General store.