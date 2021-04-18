Answer Man: Why are there so many non-fruit pear trees this spring?

“For years, ‘Bradford’ was the most planted cultivar, and very little fruit was produced because they could not cross-pollinate. Over time, the Bradford cultivar was found to be structurally weak due to its branching pattern and was replaced with other cultivars. This shift greatly increased the genetic diversity of ornamental plantings and led to opportunities for outcrossing and successful fruiting. In many urban areas, Callery pear trees are now loaded with fruit in the fall where none were previously produced.

“Callery pear fruit are eaten by birds and other animals, which spread the seed far and wide. As is seen in apples and other pears, the seed produced by Callery pear cultivars are not true to the parents and often appear more like the wild types from the native range. Furthermore, naturalized plants are often able to cross-pollinate and produce viable seeds. Most are very thorny with sharp spur shoots that persist even on older trees. The thorny spur shoots are sharp enough to puncture tires, which is especially problematic when the trees invade pastures that are mowed or bush hogged. The thorns also make control more challenging to applicators working through infestations.

“Pollinators visit Callery pear flowers, but few insects utilize the leaves. This is significant because many bird species depend on leaf-feeding caterpillars and other insects to feed their young. Some birds eat the fruit, but they spread the seeds, which adds to the problem.”

