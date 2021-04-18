Answer Man: Why are there so many non-fruit pear trees this spring?

Q: Why are there so many non-fruit pear trees this spring? They are so pretty.
A: The Callery pear, also known as the Bradford pear, became a popular street and landscaping tree because of its “high degree of tolerance to environmental stresses, rapid growth, and early abundant flowering,” according to an article on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website.
But this native of southeastern Asia, imported to the United States in the early 20th century for use in breeding programs to increase fire blight resistance in common pears, “serves as a cautionary tale of how good intentions can sometimes go wrong.”
The trees are classified as an invasive species because of problems that began to appear that had not been fully expected. The article explains it this way:
“Callery pears are rapidly growing trees that can form dense thickets, outcompeting native plants for light, water, and nutrients. The species has proven very successful at invading disturbed areas, open fields, unimproved pastures, rights of ways, and forest edges. It is tolerant of partial shade and sites with dry to wet soils. As they continue to spread, it is likely that a greater array of sites will be prone to invasion, including managed pine stands.
“The reason for this invasive spread lies with the way the species breeds and the fruit it produces as a result. Callery pear is self-incompatible, which means it requires outcrossing with genetically different plants for successful fruit production. Because all trees within an individual cultivar are genetically the same, they are unable to cross-pollinate.
“For years, ‘Bradford’ was the most planted cultivar, and very little fruit was produced because they could not cross-pollinate. Over time, the Bradford cultivar was found to be structurally weak due to its branching pattern and was replaced with other cultivars. This shift greatly increased the genetic diversity of ornamental plantings and led to opportunities for outcrossing and successful fruiting. In many urban areas, Callery pear trees are now loaded with fruit in the fall where none were previously produced.
“Callery pear fruit are eaten by birds and other animals, which spread the seed far and wide. As is seen in apples and other pears, the seed produced by Callery pear cultivars are not true to the parents and often appear more like the wild types from the native range. Furthermore, naturalized plants are often able to cross-pollinate and produce viable seeds. Most are very thorny with sharp spur shoots that persist even on older trees. The thorny spur shoots are sharp enough to puncture tires, which is especially problematic when the trees invade pastures that are mowed or bush hogged. The thorns also make control more challenging to applicators working through infestations.
“Pollinators visit Callery pear flowers, but few insects utilize the leaves. This is significant because many bird species depend on leaf-feeding caterpillars and other insects to feed their young. Some birds eat the fruit, but they spread the seeds, which adds to the problem.”