 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Answer Man: Why are utility trailer laws not more actively enforced?
0 comments
top story

Answer Man: Why are utility trailer laws not more actively enforced?

{{featured_button_text}}
Answer Man: Why are utility trailer laws not more actively enforced?
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

Q: Why are there so many utility trailers on the roadways without license plates, tail lights, brake lights, or turn signals? Utility trailers are not very visible at night. Law enforcement needs to enforce the laws.

A: The general public witnesses numerous traffic violations, but many occur when police officers are not around.

Most ordinances require a police officer to witness a violation before issuing a citation. One exception is when a traffic accident is investigated and there is clear evidence that one or more of the parties involved committed a violation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A trailer may lack a tag and working lights, but until it is operated that way on a public road it is not violating any laws.

A person can call the appropriate law enforcement agency to report an offense, but an officer may not arrive in time to witness the violation.

One solution is to put more officers on the road, but most department budgets don’t allow for additional personnel.

Police officers do more than look for traffic violations. They respond to calls, interview victims and witnesses, arrest and process suspects, manage crime and accident scenes, do paperwork, patrol assigned areas, carry out emergency duties during adverse weather, and perform other tasks.

Officers conduct traffic stops when they see violations, but there aren’t enough officers to see them all.

More Information

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert