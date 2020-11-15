Answer Man: Why are utility trailer laws not more actively enforced?

Q: Why are there so many utility trailers on the roadways without license plates, tail lights, brake lights, or turn signals? Utility trailers are not very visible at night. Law enforcement needs to enforce the laws.

A: The general public witnesses numerous traffic violations, but many occur when police officers are not around.

Most ordinances require a police officer to witness a violation before issuing a citation. One exception is when a traffic accident is investigated and there is clear evidence that one or more of the parties involved committed a violation.

A trailer may lack a tag and working lights, but until it is operated that way on a public road it is not violating any laws.

A person can call the appropriate law enforcement agency to report an offense, but an officer may not arrive in time to witness the violation.

One solution is to put more officers on the road, but most department budgets don’t allow for additional personnel.