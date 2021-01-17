Answer Man: Why did President Ronald Reagan visit Dothan in 1986?

Q: Why did President Ronald Reagan visit Dothan on July 10, 1986?

A: The two-hour visit was designed to drum up support for tax reform legislation and provide a boost for Republican Sen. Jeremiah Denton’s re-election campaign.

Results from the trip were mixed. The Tax Reform Act of 1986 was passed by Congress and signed into law by Reagan, but Denton narrowly lost his race to conservative Democrat Richard Shelby.

Ironically, Shelby switched party affiliations and became a Republican in 1994, a day after the GOP gained the majority in Congress midway through President Bill Clinton’s first term.

Born in Mobile in 1924, Denton became the first Republican elected to the Senate from Alabama since Reconstruction when he posted a surprise victory in 1980 over Democratic candidate Jim Folsom Jr.

Denton was widely known for surviving nearly eight years of captivity as an American prisoner of war in North Vietnam after the A-6 Intruder he was piloting was shot down in 1965. He retired from the Navy in 1977 and became the first retired Navy admiral elected to the U.S. Senate.