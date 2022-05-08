Answer Man: Why do a lot of people appear to have a high standard of living?

Q: Why do a lot of people in Dothan appear to have a high standard of living?

A: Whether people are living within or beyond their means is best evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but statistics from the 2020 Census and other sources provide some insight about the overall standard of living in Dothan.

Census findings show 18 percent of people in Dothan in 2020 were in poverty. The median household income (in 2020 dollars) in Dothan (2016 to 2020) was $48,377 and the per capita income in the past 12 months was $29,700.

For the entire United States, 11.4 percent of people were in poverty, median household income was $64,994, and per capita income was $35,384.

According to information on the census.gov website, the money income used by the Census Bureau to measure poverty includes (before taxes): earnings, unemployment compensation, worker’s compensation, Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, public assistance, veterans’ payments, survivor benefits, pension or retirement income, interest, dividends, rents, royalties, income from estates, trusts, educational assistance, alimony, child support, assistance from outside the household, and other miscellaneous sources.

Money income does not include: capital gains or losses, noncash benefits such as food stamps and housing subsidies, and tax credits.

The Census Bureau assigns each person or family one out of 48 possible poverty thresholds. Thresholds vary by the size of the size of the family and age of the members, and the same thresholds are used throughout the United States (they do not vary geographically).

Thresholds are updated annually for inflation using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

The cost of living – a monetary term used to compare how expensive it is to live in one place versus another – is low in Dothan compared to some parts of the country. That means money buys more here than in some places.

Indices are based on a U.S. average of 100, so a number below 100 indicates costs are cheaper than the U.S. average.

The cost of living in Dothan, as reported on the website bestplaces.net, is 80.2 overall. Category figures for Dothan include 96 for grocery, 103.2 for health, 57 for housing, 96.6 for utilities, 79.1 for transportation and 89.6 for miscellaneous.

The Census data doesn’t include salary ranges, but since the Dothan numbers on median household and per capita income are lower than the national average the salaries for many jobs likely follow a similar pattern.

But because the cost of living here is low – especially on housing – those salaries can provide a higher standard of living if managed properly.

One of the biggest factors is how individuals manage their money. Some people borrow their way to perceived prosperity, while others have a high standard of living because they make wise spending decisions.

Figuring out how many people in Dothan fit in each category isn’t easy. Dothan’s population on April 1, 2020, was 71,072, up from 65,496 a decade earlier. Persons under 5 made up 6.3 percent of the population and persons under 18 made up 22.8 percent of the population. Persons 65 years and older made up 18.1 percent of the population and the total population was 52.2 percent female.

The percent of the population age 16 years and older in the civilian labor force (2016-2020) was 56.6 percent. Dothan had 26,681 households (2016-2020) with 2.53 persons per household. Some 87.2 percent of the population was living in the same residence as a year earlier.

Some 88.1 percent of persons age 25 years and older (2016-2020) had a high school diploma or higher.

Persons age 25 years and older (2016-2020) with a bachelor’s degree or higher made up 26.5 percent of the population.

The owner-occupied housing unit rate (2016-2020) was 59.6 percent. The median value of owner-occupied housing (2016-2020) was $152,700.

According to bestplaces.net, the median home cost is $147,600 in Dothan, $165,200 in Alabama, and $291,700 in the United States.

Census figures for Dothan show the median selected monthly owner costs with a mortgage (2016-2020) were $1,151. Without a mortgage the costs were $357. Median gross rent for the period was $767.

Dothan’s population was 60.3 percent listed as White alone, 34.7 percent Black or African American alone, 0.3 percent American Indian and Alaska Native alone, 1.4 percent Asian alone, 0 percent Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander alone, 2.4 percent two or more races, 3.4 percent Hispanic or Latino, and 57.9 percent White alone, not Hispanic or Latino.

