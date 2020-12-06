Answer Man: Why do emptied carts sometimes end up out of position?

Q: Why do garbage and recycling carts sometimes end up in the street or upside down after they are emptied?

A: The driver of an automated side-load truck controls a mechanical arm from inside the vehicle. The arm grabs, empties, and returns the cart to the ground.

Sometimes there are problems. The truck may be in a bad position because of obstacles on the street. The ground where the cart was placed may be uneven. The mechanical arm that handles the cart may be worn or damaged. A lot of factors beyond the driver’s control can cause a cart to end up out of position.

While meeting oncoming traffic can be dangerous when several carts are along the edge of the road, the problem likely won’t last long. Most service providers have rules about removing carts from curbside after the contents have been emptied.

In Dothan, residential carts should be placed by the road by 6 a.m. on the day of collection and removed from curbside by 6 a.m. the next day.

Many cities and counties have gone to automated collection systems because they improve cost and efficiency. Automated collection requires fewer employees, exposes workers to fewer hazards, and is less strenuous on the body. The result is a decrease in on-the-job injuries and disability claims.

If a cart is damaged through no fault of the customer, most service providers replace it at no cost.

