Answer Man: Why do hospital bills not match what is actually paid?

The sheet says in addition to the high number of uninsured people in America, the hospital payment system itself is broken.

“Government programs like Medicare and Medicaid pay hospitals less than the cost of caring for the beneficiaries these programs cover; insurance companies negotiate deep discounts with hospitals; and many people who are uninsured pay little or nothing at all,” it says.

“These inequities in payment leave hospitals with an annual balancing act – hospitals must ensure that the payments they receive for care from all sources exceed the costs of providing that care. A hospital cannot continue to lose money year after year and remain open.”

The sheet says hospitals need a positive bottom line in order to be able to replace or improve old buildings, keep up with new technologies and otherwise invest in maintaining and improving their services to meet the rising demand for care.

“How do these government-set and insurance company-negotiated payments compare to the actual cost of providing hospital care to patients? Medicare and Medicaid pay less than cost, the uninsured pay little or nothing, and others must make up the difference,” according to the AHA.