Answer Man: Why do hospital bills not match what is actually paid?

Q: I recently had minor outpatient surgery at a local hospital. The bill was $54,000 and was paid by my insurance company for $3,100 with no balance remaining. Can you find an explanation for this completely ridiculous process of exorbitant charges and much lower payments?
A: A September 2017 fact sheet from the American Hospital Association says private insurance companies negotiate payment rates with hospitals.
“Privately insured patients make up 32 percent of the typical hospital’s volume of patients,” the sheet says. “Private insurance company payment rates vary widely. Larger insurance companies typically are better positioned to demand bigger discounts.”
The AHA says a hospital’s work in serving the health care needs of people in its community is made more difficult by a fragmented health care system “that leaves millions of people unable to afford the health care services they need.”
Hospitals deal with more than 1,300 insurers, the AHA says. Each has different plans and multiple and often unique requirements for hospital bills.
“Add to that decades of government regulations, which have made a complex billing system even more complex and frustrating for everyone involved,” according to the AHA. “In fact, Medicare rules and regulations alone top more than 130,000 pages, much of which is devoted to submitting bills for payment.”
The system leaves hospitals “with a daily balancing act to maintain their mission to the community while making ends meet,” the AHA said. “While the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) should improve coverage, many of these chronic problems will persist.”
The fact sheet says federal laws and regulations require hospitals to maintain uniform charge structures.
“Payments, however, do not correspond to those charges,” the sheet says. “What a hospital actually receives in payment for care is very different.”
Congress sets hospital payment rates for Medicare patients, about 42 percent of the typical hospital’s volume of patients. State governments set rates for Medicaid patients, about 16 percent of the typical hospital’s volume of patients.
Tax-exempt hospitals are prohibited from billing gross charges for those eligible for financial assistance.
“Under the ACA, tax-exempt hospitals are required to have a written financial assistance policy that is widely distributed in the community,” the sheet says. “Care is either provided for free, or based wholly or partly on Medicare rates under the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regulations.”
Insured patients who are seeking care at a hospital outside their insurance company’s network, as well as patients whose care is paid for by other types of insurance (e.g., worker’s compensation, auto liability insurance, etc.), are billed full charges.
The sheet says in addition to the high number of uninsured people in America, the hospital payment system itself is broken.
“Government programs like Medicare and Medicaid pay hospitals less than the cost of caring for the beneficiaries these programs cover; insurance companies negotiate deep discounts with hospitals; and many people who are uninsured pay little or nothing at all,” it says.
“These inequities in payment leave hospitals with an annual balancing act – hospitals must ensure that the payments they receive for care from all sources exceed the costs of providing that care. A hospital cannot continue to lose money year after year and remain open.”
The sheet says hospitals need a positive bottom line in order to be able to replace or improve old buildings, keep up with new technologies and otherwise invest in maintaining and improving their services to meet the rising demand for care.
“How do these government-set and insurance company-negotiated payments compare to the actual cost of providing hospital care to patients? Medicare and Medicaid pay less than cost, the uninsured pay little or nothing, and others must make up the difference,” according to the AHA.
The fact sheet says Medicare and Medicaid pay less than the cost of caring for program beneficiaries – an annual shortfall of $57.8 billion borne by hospitals.
“Hospital uncompensated care, both free care and care for which no payment is made by patients, makes up about 6 percent of the average hospital’s costs,” the sheet says. “Most hospitals receive no government financial support at all to provide this care, though some hospitals owned by local governments – but not all public hospitals – receive tax subsidies from state or local governments to help offset some of the costs of care for poor populations. Overall these payments represent 10 cents per dollar of cost.”
The sheet says privately insured patients and others often make up the difference. Payments relative to costs vary greatly among hospitals depending on the mix of payers.
In 2015, two-thirds of hospitals lost money providing care to Medicare and Medicaid patients and nearly one-fourth lost money overall, according to the sheet.
