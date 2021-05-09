Answer Man: Why do some people go to bed hungry?

Q: With all our food stamps and welfare programs, why do they say some people still go to bed hungry?

A: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest “Household Food Insecurity in the United States” report found that 10.5 percent of U.S. households (more than 35 million people) experienced hunger in 2019.

A report summary from the Economic Research Service explains the issue this way:

“Most U.S. households have consistent, dependable access to enough food for active, healthy living — they are food secure. However, some households experience food insecurity at times during the year, meaning their access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources.”

The USDA’s food and nutrition assistance programs “aim to increase food security by providing low-income households access to food for a healthful diet, as well as nutrition education,” according to the summary.

Food insecurity declined from a high of 14.9 percent of U.S. households in 2011 and was significantly below the pre-recession level (2007) of 11.1 percent.

According to the summary: