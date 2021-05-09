Answer Man: Why do some people go to bed hungry?

Q: With all our food stamps and welfare programs, why do they say some people still go to bed hungry?
A: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest “Household Food Insecurity in the United States” report found that 10.5 percent of U.S. households (more than 35 million people) experienced hunger in 2019.
A report summary from the Economic Research Service explains the issue this way:
“Most U.S. households have consistent, dependable access to enough food for active, healthy living — they are food secure. However, some households experience food insecurity at times during the year, meaning their access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources.”
The USDA’s food and nutrition assistance programs “aim to increase food security by providing low-income households access to food for a healthful diet, as well as nutrition education,” according to the summary.
Food insecurity declined from a high of 14.9 percent of U.S. households in 2011 and was significantly below the pre-recession level (2007) of 11.1 percent.
According to the summary:
• Food-insecure households (those with low and very low food security) had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources. The decline from 2018 (11.1 percent) was statistically significant.
• In 2019, 4.1 percent of U.S. households (5.3 million households) had very low food security, not significantly different from 4.3 percent in 2018. In this more severe range of food insecurity, the food intake of some household members was reduced and normal eating patterns were disrupted at times during the year due to limited resources.
Findings for households with children included:
• Children were food insecure at times during 2019 in 6.5 percent of U.S. households with children (2.4 million households), not significantly different from 7.1 percent in 2018. These households with food insecurity among children were unable at times to provide adequate, nutritious food for their children.
The summary’s findings for population subgroups and states included:
• Rates of food insecurity were higher than the national average for the following groups: households with incomes near or below the Federal poverty line, including those with incomes below 185 percent of the poverty line; all households with children and particularly households with children headed by single women or single men; women and men living alone; Black- and Hispanic-headed households; and households in principal cities and nonmetropolitan areas.
• The prevalence of food insecurity varied considerably from State to State, ranging from 6.6 percent in New Hampshire to 15.7 percent in Mississippi in 2017-19. (Data for 3 years were combined to provide more reliable State-level statistics.)
Its findings for food spending and Federal nutrition assistance participation included:
• The typical (median) food-secure household spent 24 percent more for food than the typical food-insecure household of the same size and composition. These estimates include food purchases made with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
• About 58 percent of food-insecure households in the survey reported that, in the previous month, they had participated in one or more of the three largest Federal nutrition assistance programs: SNAP; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); and National School Lunch Program.