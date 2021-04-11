 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Answer Man: Why do the Dothan libraries have limited weekend hours?
0 comments
top story

Answer Man: Why do the Dothan libraries have limited weekend hours?

{{featured_button_text}}
Answer Man: Why do the Dothan libraries have limited weekend hours?

Children's room at the Westgate Branch of the Dothan-Houston County Library System.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Q: Why do the Dothan libraries close at 2 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed all day Sunday? It seems like the weekend is the best time for children to visit the library.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A: Chris Warren, Dothan-Houston County Library System director, said in an email that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dothan Houston County Library System offered limited hours on Sundays.

“When we reopened our facilities after a temporary closure, we reduced hours so as to limit virus exposure and possible transmission while continuing to provide access during the days and times that we see the most activity,” Warren wrote. “Even without the pandemic, the library operates with limited resources, so any of our decisions about operating hours and staffing are thoughtful, strategic, and based on our patrons’ needs. It may seem surprising, but Sundays were consistently slower than other days of the week.”

Regarding services for school-age children, Warren said the system provides a number of resources, in-print and in-person, to support students on weekday afternoons and on Saturday mornings, and a wide range of online resources for students of all ages 24 hours a day/seven days a week through its website at www.dhcls.org.

More Information

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert