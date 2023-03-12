Q: Why does it get so humid in the South?

A: The southeastern United States receives warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Absolute humidity measures the actual amount of water vapor (moisture) in the air and relative humidity measures water vapor relative to the temperature of the air. Because warm air can hold more water vapor than cold air, it “feels” more humid.

The combined effect of air temperature and humidity is called the “heat index.” According to an article on the weather.gov website, the higher the air temperature and/or the higher the relative humidity, the higher is the heat index and the hotter if feels to our bodies.

An article on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website explains that sweat won’t evaporate as quickly when the humidity is high.

“This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to,” the article says, adding that personal factors such as age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather.

The article advises closely monitoring people who depend on you for their care and ask these questions:

» Are they drinking enough water?

» Do they have access to air conditioning?

» Do they need help keeping cool?

People at greatest risk for heat-related illness can take the following protective actions to prevent illness or death:

» Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. Air-conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles. Contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.

» Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

» Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

» Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

» Limit use of the stove and oven — it will make you and your house hotter.

Even young and healthy people can get sick from the heat if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather:

» Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

» Pace your activity. Start activities slowly and pick up the pace gradually.

» Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

» Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.