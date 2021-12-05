Answer Man: Why does premium gas cost so much more than regular?

Q: Why does premium gas cost so much more than regular?

A: According to a U.S. Department of Energy website on fuel economy, the fuel components that boost octane are generally more expensive to produce.

“Octane rating is the measure of a fuel’s ability to resist ‘knocking’ or ‘pinging’ during combustion, caused by the air/fuel mixture detonating prematurely in the engine,” according to the website. “In the U.S., unleaded gasoline typically has octane ratings of 87 (regular), 88–90 (midgrade), and 91–94 (premium).”

The octane rating is displayed in large black numbers on a yellow background on gasoline pumps.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration the price difference among grades of gasoline was about 10 cents per gallon from 1995 through 2006. Since 2006 the price difference has generally increased. In 2020, the national annual average price of midgrade gasoline was about 42 cents per gallon more than regular-grade gasoline, and the average price for premium-grade gasoline was about 67 cents per gallon more than regular grade.

Most gasoline vehicles are designed to run on 87 octane, but others are designed to use higher octane fuel.