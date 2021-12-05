Answer Man: Why does premium gas cost so much more than regular?

Q: Why does premium gas cost so much more than regular?
A: According to a U.S. Department of Energy website on fuel economy, the fuel components that boost octane are generally more expensive to produce.
“Octane rating is the measure of a fuel’s ability to resist ‘knocking’ or ‘pinging’ during combustion, caused by the air/fuel mixture detonating prematurely in the engine,” according to the website. “In the U.S., unleaded gasoline typically has octane ratings of 87 (regular), 88–90 (midgrade), and 91–94 (premium).”
The octane rating is displayed in large black numbers on a yellow background on gasoline pumps.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration the price difference among grades of gasoline was about 10 cents per gallon from 1995 through 2006. Since 2006 the price difference has generally increased. In 2020, the national annual average price of midgrade gasoline was about 42 cents per gallon more than regular-grade gasoline, and the average price for premium-grade gasoline was about 67 cents per gallon more than regular grade.
Most gasoline vehicles are designed to run on 87 octane, but others are designed to use higher octane fuel.
“You should use the octane rating required for your vehicle by the manufacturer,” according to the DOE. “So, check your owner’s manual.”
The DOE says higher octane fuels are often required or recommended for engines that use a higher compression ratio and/or use supercharging or turbocharging to force more air into the engine.
“Increasing pressure in the cylinder allows an engine to extract more mechanical energy from a given air/fuel mixture but requires higher octane fuel to keep the mixture from pre-detonating,” according to the DOE website. “In these engines, high octane fuel will improve performance and fuel economy.”
Using a lower octane fuel than required can cause the engine to run poorly and can damage the engine and emissions control system over time. It may also void your warranty.
“In older vehicles, the engine can make an audible ‘knocking’ or ‘pinging’ sound,” according to the website. “Many newer vehicles can adjust the spark timing to reduce knock, but engine power and fuel economy will still suffer.”
Using a higher octane fuel than required can improve fuel economy or performance.
“For most vehicles, higher octane fuel may improve performance and gas mileage and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by a few percent during severe duty operation, such as towing a trailer or carrying heavy loads, especially in hot weather,” according to the website. “However, under normal driving conditions, you may get little to no benefit.”