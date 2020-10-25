Answer Man: Why does the water pressure at my house drop sometimes?

Q: Why does the water pressure at my house drop sometimes?
A: According to information on the plumbingsupply.com website, most residential areas receive their water from a municipal water provider. Municipal systems pump water to pressure tanks located at high points throughout the distribution area.
In some communities, tall water towers are used. “The height of these tanks relative to the distribution area – along with the weight of the water – is what generates pressure,” the website says. “The higher the tank, the greater the pressure.”
The pressurized water moves from the tank to the water mains that feed the community. “Depending on the circumstances of the area, booster stations may be located throughout, which use pumps to maintain pressure in the distribution system,” according to the website.
In areas where pressure becomes too high, pressure reducing stations transfer high-pressure water to low-pressure areas, maintaining manageable levels throughout the system.
“Private residential wells use a pressure tank and switch to control the water pressure,” according to the website. “These are most commonly set at 30-50 psi, turning on the pump at 30 psi and off at 50 psi.”
Support Local Journalism
Many factors influence the final water pressure you get in your home.
“The elevation of the building relative to both the height of the tank/tower and the location of the water main can make a significant difference, as can the size of the main and the number of homes connected to it,” the website says. “A service line (the pipe connecting the home to the main) not properly sized for the home’s needs can also affect the final pressure at the tap.”
“Once water is in your home’s plumbing system, there are many ways pressure can be decreased – blocked pipes, clogged filters or aerators, sediment-laden water heaters and plain old leaks are typical culprits,” the website says.
Residential water pressure tends to range between 45 and 80 psi (pounds per square inch). Anything below 40 psi is considered low and anything below 30 psi is considered too low; the minimum pressure required by most codes is 20 psi. Pressures above 80 psi are too high.
“Whereas low water pressure is more of a nuisance than a serious problem (some fixtures, like washing machines, have minimum pressure requirements), high water pressure carries with it a significantly increased risk of damage to pipes, joints, fixtures and seals – not to mention increased water waste,” the website says.
Water pressure can be measured and monitored with a simple, inexpensive water pressure gauge that threads onto any hose bibb. “Lazy hand” gauges feature an additional high-level indicator, which remains stuck at the highest pressure experienced until the gauge is reset. “This type of gauge can let you know if you’re experiencing any spikes of high pressure, which can also cause problems,” the website says.
To reduce high pressure in a home, you'll need a pressure reducing valve. “In fact, these are often required by code for pressures beyond 80 psi,” the website says. “These devices do exactly what they say, reducing pressures of up to 400 psi down to a reasonable level of your choosing (most are factory set at 45 psi).”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.