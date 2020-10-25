Answer Man: Why does the water pressure at my house drop sometimes?

“The elevation of the building relative to both the height of the tank/tower and the location of the water main can make a significant difference, as can the size of the main and the number of homes connected to it,” the website says. “A service line (the pipe connecting the home to the main) not properly sized for the home’s needs can also affect the final pressure at the tap.”

“Once water is in your home’s plumbing system, there are many ways pressure can be decreased – blocked pipes, clogged filters or aerators, sediment-laden water heaters and plain old leaks are typical culprits,” the website says.

Residential water pressure tends to range between 45 and 80 psi (pounds per square inch). Anything below 40 psi is considered low and anything below 30 psi is considered too low; the minimum pressure required by most codes is 20 psi. Pressures above 80 psi are too high.

“Whereas low water pressure is more of a nuisance than a serious problem (some fixtures, like washing machines, have minimum pressure requirements), high water pressure carries with it a significantly increased risk of damage to pipes, joints, fixtures and seals – not to mention increased water waste,” the website says.