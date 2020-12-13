Answer Man: Why doesn’t my ditch have concrete sides?

Q: Why doesn’t the ditch near my house have concrete sides?

A: Most ditches don’t need to be lined with concrete to adequately handle the water that flows through them.

A stormwater drainage system is a network of ditches, structures, underground pipes, and channels that carry rain water to ponds, lakes, streams, and rivers.

Only when debris, sediment, erosion, and other factors begin to cause problems are earthen channels lined with rocks, concrete, or other materials.

Heavy or prolonged rain can cause enough runoff to overwhelm the system. Flooding occurs when the amount of water exceeds capacity.

In most towns and cities, the local public works department is responsible for maintaining and cleaning the public stormwater system.

If your ditch is experiencing problems, contact the department in charge to have it inspected.

