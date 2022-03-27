Answer Man: Why is a former Dothan train station historically significant?

Q: Why is the Atlantic Coastline Passenger Station in Dothan historically significant?

A: The railroad station built in 1907 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places was an important economic, social and political link for Dothan’s citizens in the early 20th century.

According to the registration form submitted to the NRHP in December 1993, the region of Alabama where Dothan is located was not settled until after the Civil War due to its poor soil. The coming of the Alabama Midland Railroad in 1889, however, transformed Dothan into a bustling town.

“Before 1889, products were taken by wagon to the Chattahoochee River to be shipped to available markets,” the form says. “Turpentine and lumber were the main exports, but as the original tree stands were cut, cotton and particularly peanuts, became the main agricultural products. The railroad, coupled with these new economic developments, created a suitable environment for industrial development. Peanut oil mills, lumber yards, fertilizer plants and ice factories soon began to appear.”

With fertilizers improving agricultural conditions and a timber industry developing, Dothan now had a stable economic base, and the railroad supplied an easy way to transport the goods.

“Without the railroad in the town, Dothan would have remained a simple crossroads,” the form says. “Because railroad companies such as Atlantic Coastline created a much easier way to transport agricultural and industrial products, Dothan developed into the central town of the entire Wiregrass region.”

The Atlantic Coastline Passenger Station was constructed on the site of the old Alabama Midland Railroad Station. The city’s first freight depot, built next to the station by Alabama Midland Railroad in 1889, was demolished in the early 1970s.

The current building was used as a railroad office complex until 1979 when it was closed to passenger traffic. The building was purchased by the City of Dothan from CSX Transportation in 1989 to stop its planned demolition. During 2007 and 2008, the Wiregrass Transit Authority renovated the station to serve as its headquarters.

