Answer Man: Why is the Dothan Dixie Standpipe historically significant?

Q: Why is the Dothan Dixie Standpipe listed in the National Register of Historic Places?

A: The water tower was the first water storage tank constructed in Dothan. It provided citizens with the city’s first water service when it went online in 1897, laying the foundation for a progressive city that saw its population grow from 3,275 in 1900 to 7,016 in 1910 and 10,034 by 1920.

Located at the intersection of East Powell and North Saint Andrews streets, the standpipe was constructed by contractors Guild and White of Chattanooga, Tennessee, with project engineering services provided by R.T. Ghent.

Mayor James Robert Young, who served eight years as Dothan’s mayor, played a significant role in the plans to build the standpipe and provide water and fire protection to the town that had been incorporated in 1885.

“Soon after taking office, he led the city through the sale of $20,000 in ‘sanitary and improvement bonds’ which financed the construction of the tower and drilling of the artesian well,” according to the registration form submitted to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016

The water tower is 16 feet in diameter and 100 feet tall. According to the registration form, only four other water towers were constructed in Alabama prior to 1920.

“Constructed of riveted steel, the cylindrical tower has a capacity of 150,000 gallons of water, which is retrieved from a 625-foot deep artesian well,” the form says. “Since the tank’s first day of operation, the 119-year-old structure has continued to function. This is a testament to the quality of craftsmanship and materials utilized to construct the standpipe and to the commitment of maintaining the structure by the city.”

The standpipe is situated on a small surrounding greenspace known as Dixie Park, which was established at the time of the standpipe’s construction in 1897. The tower and park is near the Atlantic Coastline Railroad Passenger Depot, which is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The standpipe “served as the focal point and organizing element for the development of Dothan’s original downtown center,” the form says. “The town center and adjacent blocks were known at the time as the Dixie District, and most businesses used the reference ‘Dixie’ to brand their buildings and businesses. As a result, among other structures in the area, the standpipe was known as the Dothan ‘Dixie’ Standpipe.”

Mayor Young negotiated the sale of municipal bonds to finance the construction of the tower, drill the well, and establish Dothan’s water works. He also funded the city’s fire department, increasing Dothan’s attractiveness as a place to settle and prosper.

“Water service not only provided quality of life and health benefits to its citizens, it also enabled the city’s fire protection service to provide a very high level of property protection,” the form says.

An 1898 Dothan map by the Sanborn fire insurance company highlighted the standpipe and its role in fire protection. The map provides notations regarding the standpipe’s pumping capacity as: “1/2 million gallons per 24 hr. period” provided by a “Worthington Compound Pump” with “water pressure 45 lbs. per square inch.”

The significance of water and fire services made possible by the construction of the standpipe should never be underestimated, the form says.

“At the time of the standpipe’s construction, fire was of great concern, particularly in towns where most structures were built of wood,” the form says. “In addition, most people did not have property insurance; in the event of a catastrophic fire, most would lose everything. However, after the standpipe came online, Dothan was able to provide its citizens with the protection afforded by a significant accessible water supply, firefighters, and equipment.”

