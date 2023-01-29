Answer Man: Why is the word “yellowhammer” associated with Alabama?

Q: Why is the word “yellowhammer” associated with Alabama?

A: According to an Encyclopedia of Alabama article, the northern flicker (Colaptes auratus), also known as the “yellowhammer,” was adopted as the state bird of Alabama in 1927.

The species of terrestrial woodpecker earned its common name for its incessant “hammering” on objects (“colaptes” is from the Greek for “to peck”) and bright yellow underwing feathers ("auratus" is Latin for "golden").

“It is found year-round in Cuba, most of the United States, Mexico, and parts of Central America,” the article says. “One of the few migratory species of woodpecker, it flies to Alaska and Canada except the polar regions during the breeding season. In Alabama, northern flickers are found throughout the year, but they are most abundant during the winter, when northern populations migrate to the warm southern states to find food and join the resident bird population.”

The article says Alabama became known as the “Yellowhammer State” during the American Civil War because the homespun uniforms of some Alabama soldiers were dyed in a manner that looked like the coloration of the northern flicker.

The northern flicker is a relatively large species, with both males and females measuring up to 11 to 12 inches in length.

In Alabama and the rest of North America, the breeding season occurs from March to June.

“Like other woodpeckers, northern flickers drum by rapidly hitting solid objects with their beak to communicate with each other,” the article says. “Males will drum and use various displays such as head- and body-bobbing ‘dances’ to court females and signify their territory to other males.”

Once paired, males and females will work together, using their strong, stout beaks, to excavate nest cavities in dead trees, old wooden poles, fence posts, or even house siding.

“Females lay typically between 3 and 12 eggs on chips of wood left from the nest excavation,” the article says. “Like most woodpeckers, northern flicker eggs are pure white with a smooth glossy surface. Their eggs are the second-largest of North American woodpeckers, exceeded only by the slightly larger pileated woodpecker.”