Answer Man: Why not mow instead of spray herbicide?

Q: Why does Houston County continue to spray herbicide on road rights-of-way? Much better to mow on a two- to four-week cycle.

A: Houston County chief engineer Barkley Kirkland said the cost of spraying herbicide is much lower than mowing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You spray for about 8 to 10 dollars an acre,” Kirkland said. “If you have to mow, it’s about $60 an acre.”

Barkley said crews spray different herbicides at different times of the year along the 945 miles of roads the county maintains.

In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency regulates the proper use of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, fumigants, bactericides, rodenticides, baits, lures and repellents to protect people and animals from being harmed.