Answer Man: Why was Denton Road widened?

Q: Denton Road doesn’t seem to have much traffic, so why was it widened from two lanes to five lanes?

A: The widening of Denton Road from Ross Clark Circle to Westgate Parkway is the result of long-term planning to accommodate projected increases in traffic in that part of Dothan over the coming decades.

The Denton Road upgrades were on the Dothan Planning Commission’s list when it approved a Long Range Development Plan in March 2011. The plan also suggested three other projects:

» Widen Murphy Mill Road from U.S. 231 North to John D. Odom Road.

» Widen Honeysuckle Road from U.S. 84 West to Fortner Street.

» Widen Honeysuckle Road from state Highway 52 to Taylor Road.

The Denton Road project would require the replacement of the two-lane bridge over Rock Creek with a five-lane bridge. The bridge was built in 1953 and by mid-2012 had an estimated 10,000-plus vehicles traveling over it each day.

The 2011 plan stated the ability of the road to accommodate projected traffic "is expected to fall to unacceptable levels in the near future, necessitating expansion to five lanes."

In May 2012, the City of Dothan moved forward with right of way acquisition to accommodate the additional lanes. When completed, the road would have two lanes of traffic each way along with a center turn lane.

Preliminary work on the bridge began in August 2015. The bridge was completed by early 2017.

Work on widening the road north and south of the bridge began in June 2020 with Wiregrass Construction Company as the contractor.

The widening is being funded with federal and city funds. The total estimated cost of the project is almost $7.6 million, with Federal MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organizations) funds accounting for $4,987,829 of the project and the city funding an estimated amount of $2,560,239.

