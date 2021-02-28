Answer Man: Will federal debt increase affect the value of the dollar?

Q: How much has the federal debt increased since the 2008 presidential election, and will the increase affect the value of the dollar?

A: When fiscal year 2008 ended on Sept. 30, the federal debt was about $10 trillion. At the same point in 2020, the debt was about $26.9 trillion.

In the presidential election years in between, the debt was about $16 trillion in 2012 and about $19.5 trillion in 2016.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office says the federal debt is the total amount of money that the federal government owes, either to its investors or to itself.

“When the federal government runs a deficit, Treasury borrows money to make up the difference between spending and revenue,” according to the GAO website. “Then, if special funds like the Medicare trust fund have surpluses, the ‘extra’ revenue is lent to the rest of the federal government.”

The website says the federal government borrows money from the public by issuing securities – bills, notes, and bonds – through the Treasury.