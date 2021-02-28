Answer Man: Will federal debt increase affect the value of the dollar?

Q: How much has the federal debt increased since the 2008 presidential election, and will the increase affect the value of the dollar?
A: When fiscal year 2008 ended on Sept. 30, the federal debt was about $10 trillion. At the same point in 2020, the debt was about $26.9 trillion.
In the presidential election years in between, the debt was about $16 trillion in 2012 and about $19.5 trillion in 2016.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office says the federal debt is the total amount of money that the federal government owes, either to its investors or to itself.
“When the federal government runs a deficit, Treasury borrows money to make up the difference between spending and revenue,” according to the GAO website. “Then, if special funds like the Medicare trust fund have surpluses, the ‘extra’ revenue is lent to the rest of the federal government.”
The website says the federal government borrows money from the public by issuing securities – bills, notes, and bonds – through the Treasury.
It says Treasury securities are attractive to investors because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government, offered in a wide range of maturities, exempt from state and local taxes, and mostly marketable, meaning they can be resold in the financial market (a small portion are nonmarketable and can’t be resold, like U.S. Savings Bonds).
“Investors can easily trade Treasury securities because there are many people interested in buying and selling them at any given time,” according to the website. “Investors are willing to pay more for this safety and liquidity – leading to lower borrowing costs (interest on the debt) for the government.”
The relationship between national debt and the value of the dollar is complex. Although the national debt increased about 169 percent from 2008 to 2020, low interest rates have made it easier to service that debt.
The Federal Reserve System plays a role in keeping inflation (a fall in the purchasing power of money) under control. It has a long-run inflation objective of 2 percent and works to stabilize the nation’s monetary, financial and payment systems to promote “optimal macroeconomic performance.”
A December 2020 Congressional Budget Office report on the options for reducing the deficit over the next decade said “high and rising federal debt makes the economy more vulnerable to rising interest rates and, depending on how that debt is financed, rising inflation.”
The report said the “growing debt burden also raises borrowing costs, slowing the growth of the economy and national income, and it increases the risk of a fiscal crisis or a gradual decline in the value of Treasury securities.”
How the government addresses the debt will affect the value of the dollar.