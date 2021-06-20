 Skip to main content
Answer Man: Will the Wiregrass have any of the Brood X 17-year cicadas?
Answer Man: Will the Wiregrass have any of the Brood X 17-year cicadas?

Q: Will the Wiregrass have any of the Brood X 17-year cicadas?

A: No. Brood X – the largest brood of 17-year cicadas – is emerging only in some parts of the Midwest, Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions in the United States.

The bugs with black bodies, red eyes and orange-veined wings were expected to begin emerging in early May and should be gone by the end of June, according to the National Park Service.

The National Centers for Environmental Information says Brood X is a regional population of periodical cicadas that have lived underground for 17 years awaiting their emergence to the surface to mate.

There are seven species of periodical cicadas that spend most of their lives underground and emerge in predictable intervals of 13 or 17 years. There are also cicada species whose life cycles vary from 1 to 9 or more years as underground larvae. Members of those species are green and appear every year because their emergence is not synchronized.

Those are the cicadas seen each year in the Wiregrass.

Cicada nymphs in Brood X have gone through five stages of development during 17 years underground, according to a National Park Service article. Females lay about 500 eggs and die after mating.

“By coming out in huge numbers, all the predators that eat cicadas can get their fill and there will still be plenty of cicadas left to breed and perpetuate the species,” according to the National Park Service article.

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

