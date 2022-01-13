Applications for Competitive Funding Process available Jan. 18

Applications for the Competitive Funding Process for the City of Dothan will be available on Jan. 18 for local nonprofit organizations seeking funds to operate social service programs benefiting Dothan residents for services to clients and program operating costs.

Last year, the City of Dothan provided over $483,000 in social service funds in support of 13 local agencies, including programs for youth and seniors.

A mandatory technical assistance training will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the General Services Department located at 288 Complex Dr. in Dothan.

Participants must register, and only one person per agency may attend. Additional one-on-one technical assistance will be provided to new applicants as needed.

Applications are available at the City of Dothan Planning & Development Department located at 126 N. Saint Andrews St. in Dothan or on the City of Dothan’s website at www.dothan.org and are due by 4 p.m. on March 4.

Applications and attachments should be mailed to City of Dothan Planning & Development, P.O. Box 2128, Dothan, AL 36302 or dropped off at the customer service department on the first floor of the Dothan Civic Center.

For more information or to register for the training, contact Kelly Mierkowski at 334-615-4417 or email kmierkowsk@dothan.org.