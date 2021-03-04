 Skip to main content
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine available at Southeast Health
alert top story

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine available at Southeast Health

Mass vaccination clinics

A nurse gives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man under the parking deck at the Southeast Health medical center during a mass drive-thru clinic held in February. Southeast Health has announced that it will 1,000 appointment slots available next week for vaccinations.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Southeast Health will have nearly 1,000 new appointment slots available next week for those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced Thursday.

According to a statement, the Dothan hospital streamlined the scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccines along with adding more appointment availability.

Eligible individuals must be at least 65 years old or fall in one of the critical worker categories established by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Critical workers are defined as:

• First responders

• Corrections officers

• Food and agriculture workers

• U.S. Postal Service workers

• Manufacturing workers

• Grocery store workers

• Public transit workers

• People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)

• Childcare workers

• Veterinarians

• Judiciary including but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

• Clergy and ministers

At this time, ADPH has not opened up the vaccine for high risk patients under 65 years of age.

To self-schedule an appointment, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/.

