Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine available at Southeast Health

Southeast Health will have nearly 1,000 new appointment slots available next week for those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced Thursday.

According to a statement, the Dothan hospital streamlined the scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccines along with adding more appointment availability.

Eligible individuals must be at least 65 years old or fall in one of the critical worker categories established by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Critical workers are defined as:

• First responders

• Corrections officers

• Food and agriculture workers

• U.S. Postal Service workers

• Manufacturing workers

• Grocery store workers

• Public transit workers

• People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)

• Childcare workers

• Veterinarians

• Judiciary including but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys