April 5 tornadoes brief but damaging

Last week’s storms spawned several tornadoes around the Wiregrass, and a preliminary survey by the National Weather Service provides a few more details on those storms.

The weather service surveyed three tornadoes that developed on April 5 in Geneva and Houston counties, according to the National Weather Service. Two lasted only about a minute each and another was on the ground less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported with these storms.

The first started around 1:38 p.m. in Malvern and reached estimated peak winds of 85 mph, making it an EF0 tornado (which has winds of 65 to 85 mph). The storm’s nearly seven-mile path started around Firecracker Road in Malvern in Geneva County and ended in Rehobeth in Houston County at about 1:47 p.m. It caused minor damage around Firecracker Road and crossed over the Magnolia Grove Mobile Home Community along Wynwood Lane, causing major roof loss to one home and impaling another mobile home with a wooden projectile. Broken tree limbs were noted along County Road 93 between State Highway 52 and East College Avenue as the tornado’s path continued.

Additional damage was done in Rehobeth along Branton Road near South Park Avenue, including a large uprooted tree leaning against a home. The tornado ended near Porter Road off County Road 203 where two large oaks were uprooted and a large tree trunk snapped and fell on top of a home.

A second tornado was detected at 1:39 p.m. in a field just northwest of Scott Road and Highway 52 in Malvern. According to the National Weather Service, this tornado reached peak winds of 90 mph, making it an EF1.

It was brief – ending around 1:40 p.m. – with a path that stretched less than a mile. Still, the tornado damaged crops in the field and destroyed a carport, pulling anchor bolts from concrete and lag bolts from wooden posts, according to the weather service.

A third tornado in Cowarts reached peak winds of 85 mph, touching down at 1:53 p.m. and dissipating at 1:54 p.m. This storm traveled along the north side of U.S. Highway 84, uprooting large trees, a couple of which fell onto the side of a home and on top of a parked car, according to the National Weather Service.

Other trees had minor damage and some nearby outbuildings had roof damage.

