Area groups preparing holiday meals as temps forecasted to dip below freezing

As a tough year winds down and Christmas quickly approaches, many less fortunate community members will be looking for a hot meal and warm shelter on Christmas Day as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing.

Organizations around the Wiregrass are working during this busy season to help the community by offering Christmas meals and a place to go for those who may not have anywhere else. Wiregrass 2-1-1 has curated a list of events happening around the Wiregrass for the week of Christmas where people can go to celebrate with others and receive a free meal.

“The community is wonderful to do these events every year,” said David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1. “We want the Wiregrass to know that they can call 2-1-1 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on Christmas.”

Some organizations are still looking for help to make these events possible. Annie’s Café in Enterprise is still accepting donations of canned soda, Gatorade, or bottled water to be taken to Sixtel Bottle and Growler House. The Dothan Rescue Mission has been receiving a multitude of donations of gifts to be given to the shelter members from local schools and families. They will continue to accept donations until about midday on Christmas Eve.